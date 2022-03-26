Purple Day (Epilepsy Awareness Day)

Purple Day is a grassroots celebration that is aimed at raising worldwide awareness of epilepsy, a condition that affects over 65 million people globally.

As a neurological condition that causes seizures and often begins in childhood, epilepsy is sometimes misunderstood which can lead to difficulty in social situations. The idea of Purple Day is to provide education to those who don't understand the condition, as well as for those who have epilepsy to recognize that they are not alone.



Because lavender is the international colour for epilepsy and is also a colour that symbolises solitude, it only made sense that purple would be the colour of choice for this important day of recognition and awareness!