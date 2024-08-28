Radha Ashtami 2024: Auspicious Timings, Spiritual Significance, and Fasting Guidelines

Radha Ashtami is a significant Hindu festival commemorating the birth of Radha, the beloved companion of Lord Krishna. This festival typically occurs on the eighth day of the Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month, which falls between August and September. Radha Ashtami is observed around 14 to 15 days after Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

Radha Ashtami 2024 Date and Time

In 2024, Radha Ashtami will begin on Tuesday, September 10 at 11:11 PM and will conclude on Wednesday, September 11 at 11:46 PM. The celebration predominantly takes place during the afternoon.

Spiritual Significance of Radha Ashtami

Radha Ashtami holds immense spiritual importance, especially within the Vaishnavism tradition. Devotees celebrate by participating in devotional activities such as singing bhajans, reciting scriptures, and performing rituals. These practices are believed to deepen their connection with Lord Krishna and Radha, allowing devotees to reflect on Radha’s virtues and strengthen their spiritual practices.

Auspicious Muhurat for Radha Ashtami 2024

Devotees observing Radha Ashtami this year will have an auspicious 2-hour 29-minute window to worship Radharani. The optimal time for prayers is between 11:03 AM and 1:32 PM. Additionally, Jyeshtha Nakshatra will be present until 9:22 PM, followed by Moola Nakshatra. The Brahma Muhurta on Radha Ashtami will be from 04:32 AM to 05:18 AM, although there will be no Abhijeet Muhurta on this day.

Two Auspicious Yogas on Radha Ashtami

Preeti Yoga:

This yoga lasts until 11:55 PM on Radha Ashtami. It is associated with harmony, love, and positive energy, making it an ideal time for activities related to relationships, emotional well-being, and spiritual practices.

Ravi Yoga:

Ravi Yoga begins at 9:22 PM on Radha Ashtami and continues until 6:05 AM on September 12. This yoga is considered highly favorable for initiating new ventures, performing auspicious rituals, or undertaking significant tasks, as it is believed to enhance the likelihood of positive outcomes.

Benefits of Fasting on Radha Ashtami

Fasting on Radha Ashtami is believed to bring numerous spiritual benefits. Devotees who observe the fast with sincere devotion to Radharani are thought to receive divine blessings from both Lord Krishna and Radharani. Fasting on this day is said to purify the body and mind, cultivate self-discipline, and attract divine grace.

