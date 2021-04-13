Moon Sighted! Spread Love with Ramadan Kareem Wishes!

Ramadan 2021 Moon Sighting: Alhamdulillah! The most awaited holy month of Ramadan has arrived. The moon was just sighted today evening, and the good wishes are in the air. The Ramadan month's first day is called pehli sehri; people are seen spreading love on this auspicious evening. They wish their friends and family. More than a billion Muslims celebrate Ramadan across the globe.

People wish each other by saying, Ramadan Mubarak or Ramadan Kareem. Ramadan Kareem, the Arabic phrase means have a blessed and happy Ramadan. Ramadan Mubarak means happy Ramadan.

Ramadan wishes that you can share with your loved ones

§ Ramadan Kareem! :)

§ May the choicest blessings of Allah fill your life with joy and prosperity.

§ Hope this Ramadan is the harbinger of your happiness this year.

§ May Allah fulfil all your dreams and desires with his greatness.

§ Wish you and your family a very happy and blessed Ramadan.

§ May Allah bless you in all your deeds and give you Success and Prosperity.

§ May all your sins are forgiven, and Allah rewards you with his blessings.

§ Hope our souls are purified, and we can help the needy this month of Ramadan.

§ Happy Ramadan! :)

§ May we get rid of this Corona Virus from our lives and prosper in our life.

§ Ramadan Mubarak! May Allah bless you with his choicest blessings.

§ Hope this Ramadan brings prosperity, success and happiness in our lives.

§ Happy Ramadan, may this Ramadan be the most fruitful for you.

§ May you be guided by your faith in Allah and excel with his blessings! Ramadan Mubarak.

§ May Allah protect you from the evil deeds guide you with his heavenly blessings

§ May Allah bless you with a peaceful and happy Ramadan!

§ May this divine month bless you and your family with togetherness and happiness

§ Ramadan Kareem! May Almighty accept all your prayers, duas and good deeds.