Ramadan 2021: Shab-e-Qadr - The Night of Power

The night of Decree is better than a thousand months" Quran (97:3).

The night of Shab-e-Qadr, the Night of Decree in Ramadan, is of great significance. The first verses of the Holy Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad on this divine night. Angels descend in this night. This night is believed to be much better than a thousand months. When you do good deeds on this night, it's equivalent to the good deeds you did for almost 1000 months or 83 years. Don't miss it!



Authentic hadiths say Shab-e-Qadr falls in the last 10 days of Ramadan (on an odd night). The strong scholarly opinion says that it is mostly on the 25th, 27th or 29th night of Ramadan. However, it has been emphasized that it is most likely to be the 27th night of Ramadan. This is because all Muslims take the chance to double up their prayers during the last 10 days of the holy month.



Observe these activities during Lailatul Qadr



♦ I'tikaf in the Masjid

♦ Offer Salatul Tasbeeh Namaz

♦ Pray Tahajjud

♦ Recite the Quran

♦ Give Charity

♦ Special Dua recommended by our Prophet

Allahumma innaka 'afuwwun, tuhibbul-'afwa, fa'fu 'anni



O Allah, You are Most Forgiving, and You love forgiveness; so forgive me.



The Holy Quran says:



"Indeed, We sent the Qur'an down during the Night of Decree. And what can make you know what is the Night of Decree? The Night of Decree is better than a thousand months. The angels and the Spirit descend therein by permission of their Lord for every matter. Peace is until the emergence of dawn." [Quran 97:1-5]

May Allah help us to come out of this pandemic in flying colours. I wish Allah help us live another year with sincerity and devotion. May Allah empower us with strength and courage to do our best to obey Allah and follow His teachings. Let us do our best to please Allah in our daily life. Let us ask Allah for forgiveness.