Ramadan 2022: Health Tips You Should Follow for Iftar

Ramadan is one of the sacred festivals of Muslims. It is known for fasting and Iftar meals, and traditional Ramazan dinners. Eating these many varieties of biryani, desserts, and other spicy foods causes the stomach to bloat. Thus, following a few tips during the Ramadan season is important to avoid any health complications.

Here are the tips that you should follow during Ramazan:

Don't Mix Fruits with Your Meals:

Avoid eating fruits along with the main meals. Try to consume them after you are done with your meals. Generally, fruits are minerals, fats, and proteins that can hamper digestion. Thus, when next time you try to mix fruits with your meals, try to avoid them eating together.

Don't mix cheese with nuts and sea food with other meat:

Remember that your digestive system is designed in such a way that it can handle fewer proteins at a time. Consuming foods with high fat and proteins will lead to complications in the digestive system. Hence, try to eat fewer protein foods avoiding eating them once at a time.

Don't eat citrus foods with milk-based foods:

Generally, the acidic acid curdles the milky foods you eat and creates discomfort in the stomach. Eating proteins and starch is also not a good idea to eat them together.

Eat slow and steadily:

It is best to eat the food slowly without being in a hurry. If you eat fast, it will create gastric and indigestion problems.