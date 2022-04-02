Ramadan 2022: Moon Sighted in India; fasting starts tomorrow

The crescent moon was sighted today in India, which marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, and the fast will start tomorrow, April 3, 2022. In Saudi Arabia, the moon was sighted yesterday.



Also known as Ramzan, Ramadan is one of the most important months for Muslims worldwide. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar that people observe as a month of fasting, prayer and reflection while partaking in humanitarian activities.



People observe a fast or roza whereby they wake up early in the morning to have their first meal called sehri, and in the evening, they break their fast with dinner called iftaar. After Isha namaz, they offer special namaz called "Tarawih".



The last fast of the Ramadan month is expected to be observed on May 1, as it lasts from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next. The end of the holy month is the first day of the month of Shawwal, i.e. celebrated as Eid-ul-Fitr.