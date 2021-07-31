Raspberries are a fruit that is undeniably unique among the wide variety of fruits out in the world; with a sweet tartness and a seedy interior, raspberries make desserts a different experience entirely.



Raspberry Cake Day celebrates just one example of the sweet concoctions that is delightful to experience. Today, we're celebrating the history of raspberries, cakes, and their fantastically sweet combination that'll make your tastebuds ecstatic!

Raspberries have been around since the Paleolithic age when our long-forgotten ancestors would pick raspberries off the bushes and eat them. People didn't cultivate raspberries until the 4th century BC, where raspberries were valued for their sweetness and were used in herbal teas and medicinal sachets.

During the 13th century, it is believed that Edward I encouraged people to cultivate the fruit the most throughout history, and soon after, raspberries began to spread to the rest of the world.

So, how did they end up in cakes? Cakes can mean multiple things depending on the culture; for the Europeans and Americans, it involves a high amount of wheat flour, eggs, and milk to create more fluffy textures, while Central and Eastern Asia think of moon cakes or rice cakes which have more density to them, along with different flavors entirely.