Republic Day 2021: Spread Patriotism with these Messages, Wishes and Quotes

In India Republic Day is celebrated with massive fervour on January 26. This year we are celebrating 72nd Republic Day. Republic Day brings Indians from all over together. It is a proud day for us that emphasised the joy of unity amidst diversity.

On this day, we remember the freedom fighters' sacrifices and great leaders who strived their life, aiming for a free future for upcoming generations. You can share these patriotic messages and quotes with your family members and friends and spread patriotism!

Republic Day Quotes

"I feel that the constitution is workable, it is flexible, and it is strong enough to hold the country together both in peacetime and in wartime. Indeed, if I may say so, if things go wrong under the new Constitution, the reason will not be that we had a bad Constitution. What we will have to say is that Man was vile." – B.R. Ambedkar

"We are Indians, firstly and lastly." – B. R. Ambedkar

"Give me blood; I will give you freedom." - Subhas Chandra Bose

"Always aim at complete harmony of thought and word and deed. Always aim at purifying your thoughts and everything will be well." – Mahatma Gandhi

"A country's greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race" - Sarojini Naidu

"Even if I died in the service of the nation, I would be proud of it. Every drop of my blood… will contribute to the growth of this nation and make it strong and dynamic." - Indira Gandhi

The sanctity of law can be maintained only so as long as it is the expression of the will of the people.- Bhagat Singh

We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world. - Lal Bahadur Shastri

"Citizenship consists in the service of the country." – Jawaharlal Nehru

Republic Day Messages and Wishes