Respiratory infections on the rise among children

With the reopening of offices and schools, both adults and children have just returned to normal. Sports, after-school activities, and in-person learning have all begun in full swing. While this has helped many families regain some sense of routine, it has also created a health challenge among school going kids.

Children in Bengaluru have experienced a sharp rise in respiratory infection cases over the past few weeks, according to doctors. Due to their lowered immunity, school-aged children typically experience respiratory illnesses during the rainy season, but this year, as opposed to the previous two, their prevalence is rising. Opening of schools is leading to cross-infection between students, leading to recurrent infections.

A spike in viral and bacterial infections have been witnessed among children. "We are seeing a surge in both viral and bacterial infections, especially H1N1 cases. Kids are presenting themselves with symptoms like common cold, wheezing, fever, and loss of appetite. If these respiratory infections are not treated early, they can lead to pneumonia and empyema, an infection that spreads directly from the lung, leading to a build-up of pus. In these cases, hospital admission is required for the child, and longer treatment. We are already seeing many children getting admitted due to these infections," Said Dr. BK Vishwanath Bhat, Paediatrician and Managing Director of Radhakrishna Multispecialty Hospital.

"Respiratory infections are contagious and spread through air or physical contact. Children with reactive airways disease, in which bronchial tubes which bring air into the lungs overreact to an irritant, swell, and cause breathing problems, are prone to recurrent respiratory symptoms. These infections can spread from children to adults as well," he added. It is important to follow covid-appropriate behaviour in order to avoid such infections. "We should follow Covid guidelines like social distancing, mask and frequent hand sanitisation. Parents should not send their wards to school when they have fever to prevent spread of infections. Schools also should not allow students with fever to come for classes.