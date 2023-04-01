Ruins of Pompeii city discovered

April, 1,1748: The ruins of Pompeii, the ancient Roman city that was obliterated by the eruption ofMount Vesuvius, were discovered. The remains were found during excavations by Spanish military engineer Rocque Joaquin de Alcubierre, and surprised many due to so many buildings and wall paintings remaining well-preserved. Today, the fall of Pompeii serves as a harsh reminder of the destructive power of environmental catastrophe.

The excavation of [Pompeii] brought to light not just individual buildings and artifacts, but an urban fabric. Not only monumental public buildings, but houses, streets, commercial units, drainage channels, fountains, wells, city walls, cemeteries, parks, and even some unfortunate inhabitants. This is truly a rare case where both public buildings and private architecture of an ancient site were uncovered in such a big scale and with such intensity.