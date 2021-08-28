Much to the delight of health experts, Indians are increasingly turning to running as a fitness activity. However, the misinformation often leads to injuries, demotivation and poses health risks. To address these, and to help beginners and experienced runners alike, Vikas Singh hosts a weekly podcast, Run with Fitpage. Vikas is an experienced Indian marathoner who himself is a certified coach and brings world-renowned Olympians, researchers and coaches to provide specific guidelines on popular running and fitness related issues.

Built with a focus on bringing science and research from the endurance sports industry, the weekly podcast series has covered a little over 25 episodes and has become extremely popular. As per a research agency, the podcast is in the top 5% globally out of more than 2.6M podcasts available.

"Lack of information will lead to incorrect training, risk of injuries, inaccurate goal settings, setbacks and demotivation. The podcast primarily focuses on beginner and amateur runners and brings the science of training, recovery, nutrition, racing and injury prevention through experiences, coaches, exercise scientists, athletes, nutritionists and physiotherapists," says Vikas Singh.

Delving into commendable detail and systematically busting myths, the podcast is a treasure trove for all types of runners and fitness enthusiasts at large. Whether you're just getting started or looking to improve your race performance, Run with Fitpage is your perfect training companion. As the Olympics fever remains high worldwide, the podcast allows you to tune into some power-packed episodes with Olympians, international athletes and famous coaches, including Molly Huddle, Sara Hall, Greg McMillan, Matt Fitzgerald, Jeff Galloway, Hal Higdon, Amby Burfoot and Dave McGillivray.

Learn the basics of getting started with running, how to progress and set the right running goals with leading international coaches, Rick Prince (Founder of America's leading online coach certification program UESCA), Jason Fitzgerald (USA Track and Field certified coach with a full marathon personal record of 2:39:32) and Ian Sharman (Oregon-based USATF certified ultra-running coach). The podcast also has detailed episodes on the 'science of running' with Daniel Vaz (Head Coach of Nike Run Club, India), the '80/20 Training Methodology' by Matt Fitzgerald (well-known coach in the endurance community) and 'the science of the McMillan calculator' with exercise scientist Greg McMillan.

Complement your training with the right nutrition. Learn about the basics of nutrition and weight loss with leading nutritionists Astrid Naranjo and Panchali Moitra.

Sleep and recovery are just as important as your training. Can you compensate the next day for sleep deprivation the previous night? Know all about sleep and its importance with world-renowned Canadian sleep researcher, Dr. Amy Bender.

Run with Fitpage even helps you when you are in short of motivation. It features Sara Hall, the second-fastest American woman speak about her inspirational running journey, how she performs at the top level for such a long time and manages a family at the same time. The motivational podcast episodes also feature Race Director of the Boston Marathon, Dave McGillivray and woman of steel with 75 Boston Qualifiers to her credit, Nadia Ruiz, who pump you up with their inspirational journeys and behind-the-scene tales. There's also Amby Burfoot, a former American long-distance runner who won the 1968 Boston Marathon and winner of the first London Marathon in 1981, Dick Beardsley.

If you're looking for some inspiration for your ultra runs, the podcast also covers an introduction to ultra-running with Coach Jimmy Dean Freeman, who has finished some of the most challenging races in the world. Alongside his journey, he talks about the motivation of competition and how it can get the best out of you.

'Run with Fitpage' is available on all major podcasting networks like Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Gaana and Spotify.