Hyderabad, 16/06/2023: Honouring fathers across the world, the Narayana Educational Institutions have launched a new digital film showcasing the invaluable role of a father in a child’s life. Through the display of heartwarming moments, it attempts to celebrate the less-spoken, yet dedicated efforts made by fathers for their children. Right from holding the newborn child to enabling the kids to achieve their dreams, fathers do it all with sheer dedication and honesty. And this video is an ode to all such superheroes in the world.



The film revolves around the story of a father and his son, who hang on to each other through thick and thin. Covering anecdotes of the life journey of the child, this film depicts a father’s pivotal role in the child’s success and portrays the unconditional love and support that he gives to his child. It shows the soft-hearted human behind a strong face who always got his child’s back. It shows how a father serves as a role model, a motivator, and a mentor, instilling values, discipline, and a love for learning in the child, not by words, but by actions.

Puneet Kothapa, President, The Narayana Educational Institutions, said, “Father's Day is a special occasion to acknowledge and appreciate the significant contributions fathers make in shaping their children's lives. At Narayana Educational Institutions, we understand the profound impact that fathers have on nurturing their children's dreams and aspirations. With the same thought, we extend our deepest appreciation and gratitude to all fathers for their unwavering commitment, sacrifices, and unconditional love. We salute your dedication in nurturing the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and innovators”.

The digital film titled “Saluting the Silent Superheroes: Our Fathers”, has been launched on all social media platforms (YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn) of the Narayana Educational Institutions.

Video Credits

• Production House - Spirit Media

• Creative Agency - SouthBay

• Cast -

1) Father - Chittaranjan Giri

2) Mother - Lakshmi

3) Toddler - Shaan Shivan Patnaik

4) Son - Nitin Varma , Harshith

5) Daughter - Varsha , Farzana

6) Teacher - N. Rakee

• Director - Vivek Narayanan

• Editing - Rakesh Vemula (Ricky)

• Executive Producer - Rakesh (Vansh)

• Production Assistant - Vineel Raj

• Production Designer - Bala Sowmithri

• Art Assistant – Naren

• DOP - Pratyaksh Raju

• Music Producer - Joy Solomon

• Location Partner - RV Silpa Hilltop

• Director’s Assistant - Prasanna Atkuri

• Lighting Unit - Suresh Productions Outdoor Unit

• Costume Design - Sanchari Roy

• MakeupArtist - Chitra Maudgil

• Assistant Cam. - Mithil Byri

• Make up Assistant – Mahesh

• Costume Assistant - Sonali Veeramalla

