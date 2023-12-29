Save the Dates: Long Weekends to Look Forward to in 2024

As the calendar turns a new leaf, it's prime time to embark on the exciting task of planning your getaways and adventures for the upcoming year. What better way to kickstart this planning than by marking your calendar for the promising long weekends that 2024 has in store? These extended breaks offer the perfect opportunity to unwind, explore new destinations, or simply bask in some well-deserved rest and relaxation. Let's delve into the extended weekends that lie ahead in 2024, allowing you to make the most of your precious time off.

• January 15 – Makara Sankranti (Monday): Commence the year with a leisurely long weekend by strategically planning your break on January 13, 14, and 15.

• January 26 – Republic Day (Friday): Revel in an extended weekend from January 26 to 28.

• March 8 – Maha Shivaratri (Friday): Take a three-day break extending till March 10 (Sunday).

• March 29 – Good Friday (Friday): Enjoy a three-day weekend from March 29 to March 31.

• April 9 – Ugadi (Tuesday): Strategically plan your break from April 6 to 9.

• April 11 – Ramzaan (Thursday): Turn it into a long weekend by taking a day off on April 12 (Friday), giving you a delightful four-day escape.

• May 1 – Labour Day (Wednesday)

• May 10 – Basava Jayanti (Friday): Revel in a refreshing break till May 12.

• June 17 – Bakrid (Monday): Make the most of June 15 (Saturday) and June 16 (Sunday) for a rejuvenating long weekend.

• July 17 – Moharam (Wednesday)

• August 15 – Independence Day (Thursday): Opt for a day off on August 16 (Friday) to savor a fantastic long weekend extending till August 18 (Sunday).

• September 7 – Ganesh Chaturthi (Saturday): Take a break on September 6th (Friday) for an extended weekend.

• September 16 – Id-Milad (Monday): Extend your break from September 14 to 16.

• October 2 – Gandhi Jayanti (Wednesday)

• October 11 – Ayudha Pooja (Friday): Enjoy an extended break till October 13.

• October 17 – Valmiki Jayanti (Thursday): Take a day off on October 18 for a prolonged weekend.

• October 31 – Naraka Chaturdashi (Thursday): Once again, consider taking a day off on November 1 for a long weekend stretching till November 3 (Sunday).

• November 2 – Deepavali (Saturday)

• November 18 – Kanakadasa Jayanti (Monday): Take a break on Friday (November 15), and you'll have a blissful four-day retreat.

• December 25 – Christmas (Wednesday)

Benefits of Planning a Holiday in Advance:

1. Discounts: Early bookings often come with discounts, saving you a considerable amount on flight tickets, local transportation, accommodation, and activities.

2. Cheaper Flight Tickets: Flying may be the easiest way to reach your destination, but it can get expensive. Booking tickets in advance helps you avoid high costs, especially for popular destinations.

3. Flexibility: Planning your vacation in advance provides you and your family with ample time and flexibility to choose the perfect getaway.

4. Relaxation: Booking early offers a more relaxed experience, freeing you from the pressure of a ticking clock. Anticipating and planning your vacation in the months leading up to it can significantly enhance your happiness levels, ensuring a more fulfilling and enjoyable travel experience.