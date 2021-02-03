Secrets of Interior decoration

Make your bed a sanctuary

Making your bed can be a chore, whether dwelling or selling. The key to making it feel luxurious and hotel-like is simple when using crisp white linens and plump bedding and pillows. Plump, fresh white bedding is easy to find at most major home goods stores and then simply layering in two or three of the same accent pillows in front, which is easy to change seasonally.

In the master bedroom, create a magazine look using a comforter or duvet in a solid color or subtle pattern; put coordinated pillow shams on the bed pillows and add another decorative pillow or two for an updated look.

Scent matters



"Splurge on a great scented candle. This isn't where you can go cheap ― scent is everything. Done right, they make a room feel warm and inviting.

Don't forget the lights



To set the right mood, add dimmers on all of your lights. Bright isn't always right. Lighting, table lamps, chandeliers, brings a lot of style into a room! Go BIG vs. smaller table lamps.

Replace dated light fixtures in the main rooms of your home to make it feel more inviting; use high-wattage bulbs in lamps and light fixtures for maximum effect.

Go big with your art



Bigger is better when it comes to art. Large canvases add a statement to any room and can even make wall space appear larger. Paint an accent wall. It not only adds a focal point to a room but can function as a great backdrop for artwork. Wondering where's the best place to hang art or other wall decor? Center it above whatever furniture is below it and make sure that the midpoint of the art is about 60 inches from the floor.

Don't overlook bathrooms



Add beautifully folded fluffy white towels, eucalyptus, a chunky bar of soap and a few, well chosen, decorative items to create a spa atmosphere.

Mirrors make a difference

"Brighten and amplify the light in a room with mirrors on walls opposing light sources. I love mirrors because they double the visual square footage of any room. Hang a series of three or four mirrors opposite a window to reflect the incoming light as well as the view.

Drapes can create an illusion of height

Create the illusion of higher ceilings with simple floor-ceiling drapes. Plain, white sheers can go a long way on a budget, but make sure they're hung properly. Drapes should start all the way at the ceiling and just kiss the floor.