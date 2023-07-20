Serena Williams does hip isolation in a new video. What are the benefits of it during pregnancy!

Tennis star Serena Williams, who is pregnant with her second child, has been slaying her maternity style with the ultimate panache. While she did the same in her new Instagram post, she also delved into a type of exercise that is quite helpful for pregnant women.

In the clip, Serena dons a sunshine yellow co-ord set and flaunts her baby bump. She then starts doing hip movements sideways and then continues to a side twerk for the camera.

“I was doing some hip isolations behind the scenes on set while waiting to resume shooting,” she wrote in the caption, adding that it “helps keep baby healthy.”









Hip isolation is a specific type of exercise that focuses on movement and strengthening of the hip muscles. It is a technique often used in dance, fitness, and physical therapy to improve flexibility, stability, and control in the hip area.

The main benefit of hip isolation exercises is the improvement of stability and strength in the hips and pelvis.

This is particularly beneficial for pregnant women, as it can help maintain balance and mobility during the physical changes of pregnancy.

Additionally, these exercises can also help alleviate discomfort related to sciatica, a common problem during pregnancy.

In addition to this, hip isolation exercises are not only beneficial for pregnant women, but also for people recovering from hip injuries or surgery, and those living with hip arthritis. They improve the power of the muscles located in the hip area, support better posture, and help the knees maintain their position.