Sharad Purnima 2023: Kojagari Lakshmi Puja Wishes, Muhurat, Rituals, History and Meaning

KOJAGARI LAKSHMI PUJA 2023: After Durga Puja, Kojagari Lakshmi Puja is an important festival performed on Purnima (full moon day) in the lunar month of Ashwin of the Hindi calendar. As the name suggests, this day is dedicated to the Goddess of wealth, auspiciousness, prosperity and good fortune. This festival is celebrated with full fervour in several areas of eastern India like West Bengal, Assam and Odisha. However, in the rest of the country, Kojagari Puja or Bengal Lakshmi Puja is known by the name Sharad Purnima and is celebrated on Amavasya Tithi during Diwali.

Lakshmi Puja represents a new beginning for the devotees of the Goddess and on the eve of the festival, devotees illuminate her homes with earthen lamps and leave their doors and windows open to invite her to enter. Also, farmers worship Goddess Lakshmi on this day for a long time. harvest.

Kojagari Puja 2023: Date and Time



According to Drik Panchang, Kojagari Puja will be celebrated on Saturday i.e. October 28 this year. The Purnima Tithi began at 04:17 AM. m. on October 28 and will begin at 01:53 a.m. m. on October 29.

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja Wishes 2023

• May the Goddess of wealth and prosperity, Maa Lakshmi, shower you with blessings on this auspicious day of Kojagari Puja. Happy Kojagari Puja!

• May the light of the moon on this night of Kojagari guide you to success and happiness in all your endeavors. Happy Kojagari Puja to you and your loved ones!

• May the blessings of Maa Lakshmi fill your life with abundance, joy and good health. Happy Kojagari Puja!

• May the divine light of the moon on this night of Kojagari illuminate your path and help you achieve all your goals. Happy Kojagari Puja!

• May the spirit of Kojagari Puja inspire you to be kind, compassionate and generous to others. Happy Kojagari Puja!

Kojagari Puja 2023: History and Meaning

According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that on this day, the goddess Lakshmi revolves around the orbit of the Earth and alleviates the sorrows and pains of her devotees. It is also said that if a person stays awake all night, Goddess Lakshmi blesses him with good health and wealth.

Devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Lakshmi on Sharad Purnima and unmarried girls fast on this day in various parts of the country to please Lord Vishnu and find a suitable lifestyle for themselves.



However, in Mathura and its adjoining regions of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, popularly known as the Brij region, the festival is celebrated as Raas Purnima. On this auspicious day, Lord Krishna is believed to have performed the Maha-Raas, which is the dance of divine love with his gopis.

Kojagari Puja 2023: Rituals

Devotees should wake up early in the morning and focus on cleaning and beautifying every area of the house. Start cleaning the house as Goddess Laxmi resides only in a clean place. She throws out the trash and doesn't leave shoes or slippers near the front door.

Make a Rangoli at the entrance and draw the feet of Goddess Lakshmi with white paint or rice powder. Start preparing small clay idols of Goddess Lakshmi and place them in different parts of the house.

Next comes a very auspicious Hindu tradition: keeping two manglik Kalash covered with unpeeled coconuts at the entrance of the house.

As part of bhog, devotees prepare rice pudding (kheer) and keep it under the moonlight. As a sacred offering, devotees break the fast by taking prasad and then the pudding is distributed among friends and family the next day.

Apart from bhog, dishes like Khichnuri, Narkel bhaja, chirey and taaler phopol and sweets are also offered to the goddess.