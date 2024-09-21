Shardiya Navratri 2024: Essential Items to Remove from Your Home Before the Festival

Shardiya Navratri holds significant importance in Hinduism, celebrated four times a year, with this particular observance dedicated to worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga over nine days. The festival is marked by special prayers, dances such as Garba and Dandiya, and vibrant cultural performances. In 2024, Shardiya Navratri will begin on October 3 and conclude on October 11, followed by Vijayadashami on October 12.

The Importance of Cleanliness

During Sharadiya Navratri, it is believed that Goddess Durga visits the earth for nine days. Devotees observe fasts and perform rituals to honor her. According to astrologer Pandit Kalki Naam from Ayodhya, maintaining cleanliness is crucial during this time. A clean home invites the blessings of the goddess, while a dirty environment may lead to the onset of negativity and poverty. Therefore, a thorough cleaning of the house is essential before the festivities begin.

Preparations Before Ghatasthapana

To welcome the goddess into your home, consider removing the following items:

1. Complete House Cleaning

Ensure that every corner of your home is thoroughly cleaned before Navratri starts. This not only creates a positive atmosphere but also prepares a sacred space for worship.

2. Maintain a Positive Atmosphere

Create an uplifting environment in your home. This can be achieved by decluttering and removing any items that might bring negativity.

3. Remove Broken Idols and Torn Pictures

If there are any broken idols or damaged images in your home temple, it’s important to remove them. These can create a negative atmosphere and lead to Vastu defects. It’s best to immerse broken idols in a holy river.

4. Discard Damaged Items

Before the festival begins, get rid of old and damaged items such as torn shoes, slippers, broken glassware, and non-functioning watches. These items can contribute to a negative energy in the home.

5. Clear Out Torn Clothing

Old, torn clothes should also be removed from your living space, as they are believed to attract negativity.

By following these guidelines and creating a clean, positive environment, you can enhance your Navratri experience and invite the blessings of Goddess Durga into your home.