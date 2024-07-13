Shloka Mehta Re-Wears Wedding Lehenga at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Wedding

In a commendable nod to sustainability, Shloka Mehta, wife of Akash Ambani, chose to re-wear her wedding lehenga at the recent wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The prominent Ambani family member and her sister, Diya Mehta Jatia, ingeniously repurposed the lehenga by altering its red undertone to pink, giving it a refreshing new look. Here are the details.

Diya Mehta Jatia, Shloka Mehta's sister, took charge of styling her for Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant's wedding to Radhika. Diya showcased Shloka's photos on Instagram, captioning them, "We aimed to create a unique look that celebrates love, and what better way than using @shloka11's own wedding lehenga. We decided to change the undertone to pink for a fresh appearance." The wedding lehenga is a bespoke creation by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, the same designers behind the wedding ensembles of Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani. Check out Shloka Mehta's wedding look:



Decoding Shloka’s Look



Shloka Mehta's transformed wedding lehenga, now a stunning pink, showcases intricate zardozi jaali hand-embroidered with jadau and zardosi cutwork. The blouse is an embellished masterpiece, while the shoulder dupatta features detailed floral motif borders. She complemented her ensemble with diamond-cut jewelry, including a choker necklace, a nath, ear cuffs, kadhas, a hair accessory, and a mang tika.

Shloka opted for a minimalistic glam look to pair with the repurposed lehenga. Her makeup included kohl-lined eyes, smoky eyeshadow, black eyeliner, feathered brows, pink lips, blush-tinted cheeks, a delicate bindi, and mascara-coated lashes. Her hair was styled in a center-parted low bun, and a beautiful mehndi design completed the look.

Reactions

Shloka's choice to re-wear her lehenga for Anant and Radhika's wedding garnered widespread appreciation online. Kareena Kapoor complimented her, saying, "Shloka always so elegant and just beautiful." Masaba commented, "How thoughtful and so nice." A fan added, "So elegant and stunning."