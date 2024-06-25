Shravan Month 2024: Dates, Significance, and Rituals

The Shravan month is regarded as one of the holiest periods in the Hindu calendar. This sacred month, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is marked by fasting and special pujas. For 2024, Shravan will commence on Monday, July 22.



Significance of Shravan Month

Religious texts highlight the importance of Shravan, a month devoted entirely to worshipping Lord Shiva. Devotees engage in fasting and rituals, believing these practices can alleviate life's sufferings. Haridwar, a city of great religious significance, sees numerous pilgrims during this time. Performing pujas in Haridwar is considered exceptionally sacred among Hindus.

Astrologer Insights on Shravan Month

Pandit Shridhar Shastri, a well-known astrologer from Haridwar, elaborates on the significance of Shravan in an interview. He notes that while rituals can be performed at any pilgrimage site, Haridwar holds a special place. This year, Shravan begins on Monday, July 22, under the Shravan Nakshatra, with five Mondays occurring throughout the month. Worshipping Lord Shiva on these Mondays is particularly auspicious.

Importance of Haridwar

Haridwar is believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva. The name itself, derived from "Har’s Dwar," means the gate of Lord Shiva. The city is home to numerous ancient and significant pilgrimage sites dedicated to Lord Shiva. Pandit Shridhar Shastri emphasizes the auspiciousness of performing rituals and chanting mantras at these sites. Offering milk during these rituals is believed to bring relief from sufferings.

Pilgrimage Sites for Shravan Rituals

Besides Haridwar, many pilgrimage sites across India attract devotees during Shravan. One notable site is the Taraknath Temple in Tarakeswar, West Bengal, where large numbers of devotees gather to worship Lord Shiva.

By participating in these rituals and visiting these holy sites, devotees seek blessings and relief from their hardships, reaffirming their faith and devotion to Lord Shiva during the sacred month of Shravan.