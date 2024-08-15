Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance, and Puja Rituals

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi is a revered festival celebrated by devotees of Lord Vishnu. This special day is marked by devout worship, fasting, and prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu. Falling in the Shravana month of the Hindu lunar calendar, Shravana Putrada Ekadashi is one of the two Putrada Ekadashis observed each year, the other being in the Paush month. This day holds immense religious significance for Hindus around the world as it provides an opportunity for spiritual cleansing and renewal. Here is everything you need to know about Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2024, including the date, significance, and rituals associated with this sacred day.

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat



In 2024, Shravana Putrada Ekadashi will be observed on the 11th day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan, which corresponds to August 16. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for this sacred day are as follows:

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 10:26 AM on August 15, 2024

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 09:39 AM on August 16, 2024

Parana Time: Between 05:28 AM to 08:01 AM on August 17, 2024

Dwadashi End Moment: 08:05 AM on August 17, 2024

The Significance of Shravana Putrada Ekadashi

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi is deeply significant in Hinduism, especially for married couples seeking blessings for progeny. This Ekadashi is considered one of the most auspicious days to observe a fast, which begins on the Ekadashi Tithi and concludes the following day on Dwadashi Tithi. Each Ekadashi has its own unique story and significance, and Shravana Putrada Ekadashi is particularly meaningful for those longing for children. It is believed that childless couples who observe this fast with devotion to Lord Vishnu can be blessed with a child. The fast is seen as a means to purify the mind, body, and soul while seeking divine blessings for the fulfillment of their wishes.

Puja Rituals for Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2024



To observe Shravana Putrada Ekadashi, devotees begin their day with an early morning bath, symbolizing physical and spiritual purification. The home, particularly the area where the altar will be set up, is cleaned thoroughly. An idol or image of Lord Vishnu is placed on the altar, and an earthen lamp filled with desi ghee is lit in front of it to invoke the presence of the deity. Devotees then chant mantras dedicated to Lord Vishnu, offer Tulsi Patra (sacred basil leaves), adorn the idol with fresh flowers, and apply a tilak of sandalwood paste. The story associated with Shravana Putrada Ekadashi is also recited as part of the rituals. The fast is traditionally broken the next day during the specified Parana Time.

By observing these rituals with sincerity and devotion, devotees seek the grace and blessings of Lord Vishnu, particularly for the well-being and prosperity of their family.

