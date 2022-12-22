Significance Of 22nd December As National Mathematics Day

On December 22, the country as a whole observes National Mathematics Day. Srinivasa Ramanujan's contributions are recognised and honoured on National Mathematics Day. On this day in 1887, Srinivasa Ramanujan, an Indian mathematician, was born.



The nation commemorates Ramanujan's 135th birthday this year. Making people aware of the evolution of mathematics and its significance in the advancement of humanity is the primary goal of National Mathematics Day celebrations.

Manmohan Singh, who was the prime minister at the time, declared the day on February 26, 2012, to commemorate the 125th birthday of Srinivasa Ramanujan, an Indian mathematician (22 Dec 1887- 26 Apr 1920).

Additionally, 2012 was recognised as National Mathematics Year. Ramanujan had a multitude of concepts that changed and redefined mathematics in the 20th century. The mathematics of the twenty-first century is still influenced by these concepts. So, every year thi day is observed to commemorate the great mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan's birth anniversary.