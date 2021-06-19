Significance Of International Day For The Elimination Of Sexual Violence In Conflict

On June 19, the United Nations observes International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict to raise awareness about the need to eradicate and put a full stop to conflict-related sexual violence.

On June 19, 2015, the United Nations General Assembly passed the resolution. The date commemorates the adoption of Security Council Resolution 1820 (2008), which denounced sexual violence as a military tactic.

On Monday, June 21, 2016, from 3:00 to 5:00 PM in the ECOSOC Chamber at the United Nations Headquarters, a first annual observance of the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict will be held.

Women and girls were disproportionately affected by the triple crises of conflict, displacement as a result of that conflict, and COVID-19, according to a March report covering 2020. They were also at a higher risk of sexual violence, exploitation, and trafficking. The pandemic has hampered attempts at prevention, protection, and treatment.

Several conflict-related sexual violence includes rape, sexual slavery, forced prostitution, forced pregnancy, forced abortion, enforced sterilization, forced marriage, and any other form of sexual violence of comparable gravity perpetrated against women, men, girls, or boys that is directly or indirectly linked to a conflict.

The day was established not only to promote awareness but also to recognize survivors of sexual abuse and to pay respect to all those who have dedicated and lost their lives in the fight against these crimes around the world.

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon explained that sexual assault is now commonly acknowledged as a purposeful technique for shredding society's fabric, controlling and intimidating communities, and evicting individuals from their homes. It is correctly regarded as a threat to international peace and security, a serious breach of international humanitarian and human rights law, and a significant hindrance to post-conflict reconciliation and economic development.