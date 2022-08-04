Single Working Women's Day was created by Barbara Payne with the intent of recognizing the importance of these women and raising awareness of this fact in the public eye.

Their role has grown ever more important as being a single woman is no longer a stigma in many countries, and instead, is often encouraged or respected as these individuals work their way through life on their own. In spite of this, theirs is not a life free of the challenges brought on by generations of stigma.

The importance of single women to our economic and social growth cannot be understated. Every year millions of single women work in industries all over the world, doing the work for themselves and living for themselves.

Single Working Women's Day reminds us how important each and every one of them is, and that it's not just men that make the world go round.