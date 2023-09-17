Smart and efficient packing tips for travellers

Anuj Sawhney

“When preparing to travel, lay out all your clothes and money, then take half the clothes and twice the money.” Susan Heller’s words are a travel mantra. Packing efficiently is a valuable skill for travelers, as it can save you time, money, and hassle during your trips. Here are some smart and efficient packing tips by Anuj Sawhney, the Managing Director of Swiss Military to help you make the most of your luggage space:



Plan Ahead:



Start by making a checklist of the essential items you need for your trip. Be realistic and consider the weather, activities, and the duration of your stay. Take the time to understand your mode of travel and its luggage-carrying policy. For example, you can carry limited items via flight but more if you travel by train or car. This step will ensure you pack only what’s necessary and avoid overloading your luggage.

Invest in Travel Organisers:



Consider investing in a travel organiser set with packing cubes, compression bags, and pouches. These handy tools will help you keep your clothes and belongings neatly organised and easily accessible throughout your journey. Opt for travel-sized toiletries or use reusable containers to carry your favourite products. This will keep you from rummaging through your suitcase to find that one item.

Carry Versatile Clothes:



Opt for versatile clothing items that can be mixed and matched to create various outfits. Neutral colours and wrinkle-resistant fabrics are excellent choices for efficient packing. This saves space and ensures you’re prepared for different occasions during your trip.

Involve a Packing Strategy:

Efficient packing involves choosing a strategy on how to arrange your items. For example, rolling clothes tightly can save space, perfect for casual clothes. On the other hand, adopting bundle wrapping, where you encircle clothes around a central core item to minimise wrinkles, is a preferred option for business attire. Additionally, place heavier items at the bag’s bottom for balanced weight distribution, ensuring a well-organised travel experience.

Choose the Right Luggage:



Select lightweight and durable luggage options to make carrying and handling your bags a breeze. Look for materials like polycarbonate or high-quality nylon to reduce weight while carrying a suitcase. If you’re backpacking, a versatile travel backpack with multiple compartments will help you organise your belongings. Ensure it has padded shoulder straps and a comfortable back panel for easy carrying, especially during extended journeys.

Pack Last-Minute Essentials Separately:



Pack gadgets like chargers, power banks, and adapters in a small pouch for easy access. Keep them together to avoid searching through your bag when you need them. Additionally, items like your toothbrush, a change of clothes, important documents like passports, IDs, and any medications should be packed last and placed at the top of your bag for quick access upon arrival.

Following these fundamental steps will let you embark on a journey filled with peace, free from unnecessary hassles and excessive baggage. Ensure a worry-free trip by investing in high-quality luggage from a reputable brand to prevent any breakages during your travels.

The key is to prioritise new experiences over clinging to old possessions, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in local culture and products, thus enriching your trip with a fresh perspective. Additionally, don’t forget to leave room for treasured souvenirs, ensuring your journey becomes a lasting memory.