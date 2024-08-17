Somvati Amavasya 2024: Date, Time, Auspicious Muhurat, and Significance

Somvati Amavasya is a day of profound religious and spiritual importance in Hinduism, occurring when the Amavasya Tithi (New Moon) aligns with a Monday. This day is marked by various rituals, including bathing in sacred rivers, observing fasts, and engaging in charitable acts. Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on Somvati Amavasya can help in clearing negative karma, bringing peace, and fulfilling desires. It is also considered a day that can protect married couples from troubles.

Somvati Amavasya 2024: Date and Timing

In 2024, Somvati Amavasya falls during the Bhadrapada month of the Vedic calendar. The Amavasya Tithi will start on September 2 at 5:21 AM and will end on September 3 at 7:24 AM.

Auspicious Muhurat for Rituals

The ideal time to take a ritualistic bath on Somvati Amavasya is during Brahma Muhurta, which lasts from 04:29 AM to 05:15 AM. After this, devotees can proceed with their puja and charitable activities. The Abhijit Muhurat, another auspicious time on this day, occurs between 11:55 AM and 12:46 PM.

Rare Astrological Combinations

This year's Somvati Amavasya is particularly special due to the formation of two auspicious yogas: Shiva Yoga and Siddha Yoga. Shiva Yoga, which is considered favorable for worship, yoga, and spiritual practices, will last from sunrise until 6:20 PM. Following this, Siddha Yoga will commence and continue into the next day.

Spiritual Significance and Rituals

Somvati Amavasya is a day dedicated to ancestor worship, where devotees perform tarpan, a ritual offering to honor deceased ancestors. This offering, typically made after a ritual bath, involves water, white flowers, black sesame seeds, and kusha grass. According to Hindu belief, performing tarpan helps alleviate the scarcity of water in Pitru Lok (the realm of ancestors) and brings peace to the souls of the departed. Additionally, fasting and worshipping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are central to the day's observances.