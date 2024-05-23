Live
Buddha Purnima 2024: Date, History, and Significance
Buddha Purnima, also known as Buddha Jayanti or Buddha's Birthday, is a significant festival commemorating the birth of Prince Siddhartha Gautama, who later became Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. Celebrated predominantly in South, Southeast, and East Asia, including countries like India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Tibet, Thailand, China, Korea, Laos, Vietnam, Mongolia, Cambodia, and Indonesia, this festival holds great religious and cultural importance.
Date and Timings
In 2024, Buddha Purnima will be observed on Thursday, May 23, marking the 2586th birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha. The Purnima Tithi begins at 6:47 PM on May 22 and concludes at 7:22 PM on May 23.
Historical Context and Importance
Although the exact dates of Buddha's life remain uncertain, it is widely believed that he lived between 563 and 483 BC. Born in Lumbini, Nepal, Siddhartha Gautama achieved Nirvana at the age of 35, becoming Gautama Buddha. Buddha Purnima is a day for followers to reflect on the fundamental principles of Buddhism, such as peace, compassion, and enlightenment. In several regions, the festival coincides with Vesak, which celebrates Buddha’s enlightenment and his passing into Nirvana.
Significance of the Full Moon
The full moon day of the Hindu month of Vaisakha holds profound significance in Buddhism, as it marks three pivotal events in Buddha's life: his birth in Lumbini Grove, his enlightenment under the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya, and his passing into Nirvana at Kusinara at the age of eighty. This day is a reminder of Buddha's teachings and his journey towards liberation from the cycle of rebirth.
Celebrations
Buddhists around the world observe Buddha Purnima with great devotion and joy, participating in various religious ceremonies and rituals. The festival is an opportunity to spread messages of peace and harmony, reflecting on Buddha's teachings and their relevance in today’s world.