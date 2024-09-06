Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Essential Dos and Don'ts for Welcoming Ganpati Bappa Home

With Ganesh Chaturthi approaching, devotees are filled with excitement to welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes. The 10-day festival, starting on September 7 and concluding on September 17, 2024, celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesh, the revered deity of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. Known as the remover of obstacles, Lord Ganesha is a beacon of hope and guidance in times of challenge. Popularly called Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Utsav, the festival is celebrated with grand fervour across states like Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka.

During Ganesh Chaturthi, families bring idols of Lord Ganesha home, turning them into focal points of worship and celebration. As devotees get ready for the festival, it's important to remember a few essential dos and don’ts to ensure an auspicious and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi 2024.

Dos for Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

1. Include a Majestic Mukut (Crown)

Many devotees either craft or buy their Ganesha idols. To complete the idol and ensure good fortune, remember to adorn it with a mukut (crown). This adds to the divine aura and invites positive energy.

2. Drape the Idol in a Red Cloth

When welcoming Lord Ganesha into your home, cover the idol with a red chunri or cloth. Red is considered auspicious and symbolizes prosperity.

3. Choose the Right Direction for Idol Installation

The best directions for the sthapana (installation) of the Ganesha idol are east, west, or northeast. These directions are believed to enhance the spiritual energy in the home.

4. Ensure the Idol is Seated

Whether you’re making or purchasing the idol, it’s important to ensure that Lord Ganesha is seated. Additionally, make sure the idol includes his loyal companion, the mouse, and a few modaks, which are considered his favourite sweets and symbolize good luck.

5. Welcome Ganesha with Joy and Music

As you bring Lord Ganesha home, do so with the joyful sounds of shankh (conch shells) and bells. These sounds are believed to purify the surroundings and attract divine blessings.

Don’ts for Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

1. Avoid a Right-Pointing Trunk

Be cautious when selecting the idol. The trunk of Lord Ganesha should not point to the right, as this is believed to indicate difficulty and stubbornness. Instead, opt for an idol where the trunk points to the left, signifying success and positivity.

2. Refrain from Eating Onion and Garlic

Once the idol is installed, avoid cooking or consuming onion, garlic, and other strong flavors associated with tamasik foods. Prepare only Satvik (pure) dishes and offer them first to Lord Ganesha before eating.

3. Don’t Leave the House Unattended

During Ganesh Chaturthi, ensure that the house is never left empty. At least one family member should always remain at home in the presence of Lord Ganesha.

4. Keep the Main Door Open During Sthapana

When performing the sthapana of the idol, do not close the main entrance of the house. Keeping the door open symbolizes welcoming divine energy into your home.

5. Never Immerse the Idol Without Puja

Before immersing the Ganesha idol at the end of the festival, it is essential to perform the aarti and complete the necessary pujas. This ensures that the immersion is done respectfully and according to tradition.

By following these guidelines, you can ensure that your Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are filled with joy, blessings, and divine grace.