Gita Jayanti 2023: Know the importance of Bhagavad Gita

Gita Jayanti 2023: Gita Jayanti holds a great religious and spiritual significance in Hindu religion. This day symbolizes the birth of Srimad. This is one of the sacred holy books of Hindus in which all the Gita Gyan is mentioned. It will be the 5160-birth anniversary of Gita. Gita Jayanti is celebrated on Mokshada Ekadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha.

Gita Jayanti 2023: Date and Time

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - December 22, 2023 - 08:16 AM

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - December 23, 2023 - 07:11 AM

Gita Jayanti holds a great religious importance among Hindus

Bhagavad Gita is one of the most sacred scriptures of Hindu. On this auspicious day people recite the Bhagavad Gita. This day is mainly celebrated by the devotees. This book is regarded as Srimad Bhagavad Gita. In this holy book of Gita, all the Gita Gyan is mentioned which was given by Lord Krishna to Arjuna when they were present in the middle of the Mahabharata Yuddh in Kurukshetra. This whole Gita Gyan was narrated by Sanjay who had the ability to see the battle by his Guru Veda Vyas.

Gita Jayanti 2023: Celebration

All the devotees recite Bhagavad Gita on this auspicious da of Gita Jayanti. Srimad Bhagavad Gita has 700 verses that provide knowledge to all. Through this, people can learn many things. It gives religious and spiritual knowledge. It gives knowledge about Karma, Dharma and through it, people attain salvation. On this auspicious occasion, people do bhajan, kirtan and offer prayers to Lord Krishna. People organise various programs to discuss about verses. Many Iskcon people distribute Bhagavad Gita book among people. They encourage people to read this book and understand its meaning so that they can lead a good and meaningful life and become a devotee of Lord Krishna.

Gita Jayanti 2023: Puja Rituals

1. Wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath.

2. Clean the puja room and place an idol of Lord Krishna.

3. Light a diya with desi ghee and offer garland to Lord Krishna.

4. Offer sweets to the Lord and Tulsi Patra.

5. Recite Bhagavad Gita Shlokas.

6. Many people visit Lord Krishna Temples to seek blessings on this auspicious day.

Mantra

Om Namo BhagavateVasudevaye!