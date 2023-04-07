Good Friday 2023: Wishes, Whatsapp Messages and inspirational quotes to share with your loved ones

This year, in 2023, Good Friday is being observed on 7th April, the Sunday after Good Friday is Easter, the day that marks the resurrection of Christ. On Good Friday, Christians attend Church services.



Few of them engage in fast and prayer to honor the suffering that Christ went through for the sake of humanity. Good Friday is a public holiday in numerous nations and traditional practices such as processions, reenactments of the crucifixion or Passion play performance continue to be held in numerous places.

Why one should not say" Happy" good Friday?

Good Friday is a day, which commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. For Christians worldwide, it is a solemn day to reflect on and remember the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. So, it is not day of celebration, but rather a day of reflection. Keeping with the Somber nature of the day. It is inappropriate to say a cheery" Happy Good Friday", rather, say a blessed or a reflective Good Friday.

Good Friday 2023: Wishes to share

1. On this Good Friday, may you find strength and solace in the sacrifice of Jesus, and may his love guide you in all your endeavors. God bless you!

2. Wishing you a blessed Good Friday as we remember the sacrifice of our Lord Jesus Christ. May His love and grace fill your heart today and always.

3. Good Friday reminds us of the ultimate sacrifice that Jesus made for us. May His love guide our hearts and bring us closer to one another in faith and understanding.

4. On the occasion of Good Friday, I hope that the Lord keeps you safe always and surrounds your life with happiness.

May the sacrifice of Jesus Christ give strength to you and light your way ahead.

5. May the blessing of God be always upon us. Wish you a blessed Good Friday.

6. Good Friday only tells you that there is hope after all.

7. May the love of Jesus fill your heart with heavenly bliss and holy desires for now and forever. Wishing you a Holy Good Friday my friend!

8. When you lend a helping hand to others, you honour Jesus Christ and everything he stood for. Sending you blessings on the occasion of Good Friday.

9. . Mercy, peace and love. May the grace and Lord surround and be with you on Good Friday. God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son.

10. . As we observe Good Friday, may the lessons of love, sacrifice, and forgiveness inspire us to live a life of compassion and kindness. Wishing you a blessed day.

11. On this Good Friday, let us pray for the strength to follow the path of righteousness and dedicate ourselves to the service of others. May you have a day full of blessings and grace.

12. . Wishing you and your family a sacred and reflective Good Friday. May the love and sacrifice of Christ inspire us to lead a life of compassion, forgiveness, and selflessness.

13. . On this day, Jesus Christ made a great sacrifice and freed us all from sins. Let us all take a moment and thank our Lord for all the love he has blessed us with.

Good Friday: Inspirational Quotes on Jesus Christ

1. "We may say that on the first Good, Friday afternoon was completed that great act by which light conquered darkness and goodness conquered sin." - C.S. Lewis, British writer

2. "Our old history ends with the Cross; our new history begins with the resurrection." - Watchman Nee, Chinese Church Leader

3. "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life." - John 3:16

4. "By the cross, we, too, are crucified with Christ; but alive in Christ. We are no more rebels, but servants; no more servants, but sons!" - Frederic William Farrar, cleric of the Church of England (19th century)

5. "No pain, no palm; no thorns, no throne; no gall, no glory; no cross, no crown." - William Penn, English writer and religious thinker