Happy Chaitra Navratri 2021: Wishes, WhatsApp Quotes, Key Timings, Muhurat

Chaitra Navratri, the holy festival of Navratri is celebrated for nine days starting from 13 April and will conclude on 22 April.

People will worship to nice different forms of Goddess Durga on these nine days.

Navratri is celebrated in different ways in different states. Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh, in states of West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Bihar Navratri is celebrated as Durga Puja and in Karnataka it is celebrated as Naada Habba.

The basic reason for the religious celebration remains the same – victory of evil over good and get the blessings of all reincarnations of Goddess Durga.

Chaitra Navratri Wishes and WhatsApp Quotes

"May this Chaitra Navratri put an end to all the negativities that surround you and leave you with happiness and smiles. Happy Chaitra Navratri."

"On the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri, I want to send you warm greetings for a happy, healthy and blessed life."

"May this occasion of Chaitra Navratri bring new hopes, opportunities and challenges into your life to make it a prosperous one."

"May Maa Durga give a long, happy and peaceful life to you. Happy Chaitra Navratri."

-May the choicest blessings of Maa Durga bring happiness, peace, good health, wealth, prosperity and harmony to your life. Happy Navratri 2021!

- Wishing you a fantastic nine nights of devotion, spirituality, and happiness. May Maa shower her choicest blessings over you. Happy Navratri.

- With the blessings of Maa Durga, may you achieve success in all your endeavours. A very Happy Navratri to you and your family.







Chaitra Navratri key timings you must know



♦ Chaitra Navratri starts on April 13 and ends on April 22

♦ Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapna muhurat: 5:18 AM to 9:31 AM

♦ Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat: 11:12 AM to 12:02 PM

♦ Brahma Muhurta: 3:47 AM to 4:32 AM on April 14