Maha Shivratri 2024: Date, Timing And Significance Of The Festival

Maha Shivratri 2024: Maha Shivratri, a prominent Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva, celebrates the divine union of the deity and is observed annually as the great night of His marriage. Taking place on March 8, 2024, this significant day holds special importance in Hinduism, as followers offer prayers to Lord Shiva to seek His blessings.

According to the Panchang, Mahashivratri falls on the Chaturdashi date of Krishna Paksha in the Falgun month. On this auspicious occasion, devotees fast and participate in rituals to pay homage to Mahadev. Falgun Krishna Chaturdashi Tithi will begin on March 8 at 9:57 pm and conclude on March 9 at 06:17 pm. The propitious time for Nishita Kaal Puja of Mahashivratri on March 8 is from 12:07 am to 12:56 am, though devotees can worship Lord Shiva throughout the day.

Sawan Shivratri, observed during the auspicious month of Sawan dedicated to Lord Shiva, is another significant event in the Hindu calendar. In 2024, Sawan Shivratri will commence on July 22 and conclude on August 19. During this period, devotees traditionally visit holy rivers for ritual baths and offer prayers to Lord Shiva.





The monthly Shivratri dates for 2024 are as follows:

• January 9, 2024, Tuesday – Paush Masik Shivratri

• February 8, 2024, Thursday – Magh Masik Shivratri

• March 8, 2024, Friday – Maha Shivratri, Falgun Shivratri

• April 7, 2024, Sunday – Chaitra Masik Shivratri

• May 6, 2024, Monday – Vaishakha Masik Shivratri

• June 4, 2024, Tuesday – Jyeshtha Masik Shivratri

• July 4, 2024, Thursday – Ashadha Masik Shivratri

• August 2, 2024, Friday – Shravan Masik Shivratri

• September 1, 2024, Sunday – Bhadrapada Masik Shivratri

• September 30, 2024, Monday – Ashwin Masik Shivratri

• October 30, 2024, Wednesday – Kartik Masik Shivratri

• November 29, 2024, Friday – Margashirsha Masik Shivratri

This comprehensive schedule enables devotees to plan their worship and observances throughout the year, aligning with the various monthly Shivratri celebrations.