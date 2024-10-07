Navratri Day 5: Honouring Maa Skandamata - The Divine Mother of Kartikeya

After worshiping Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, and Maa Kushmanda, Navratri devotees dedicate the fifth day to Maa Skandamata, one of the revered forms of the Navadurgas. Her maternal guidance and fiery spirit are central to her tale, making her a symbol of nurturing strength. Let’s explore the divine legend of Maa Skandamata and how her story inspires devotion and prayer on this sacred day.



The Legend of Maa Skandamata

Maa Skandamata is deeply associated with motherhood, as her name translates to "Mother of Skanda," who is none other than Lord Kartikeya, the God of War. According to ancient legend, the demon Tarakasura had become invincible and could only be slain by a child born to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Thus, Kartikeya came into existence to fulfill this destiny.

To prepare her son for the battle against Tarakasura, Parvati assumed the form of Maa Skandamata to guide and train Kartikeya in the art of warfare. She also blessed him with divine weaponry, including the spear that Kartikeya is famously depicted with. In many depictions and sculptures, Maa Skandamata is shown seated with the six-headed Skanda on her lap, symbolizing her protective and guiding role as a mother.

Her chosen vehicle, the lion, adds to her portrayal as a fierce warrior mother, ready to defend and protect. This form of the Goddess is revered for her courage, maternal wisdom, and strength.

Spiritual Significance of Maa Skandamata

In a spiritual context, Maa Skandamata governs the Vishuddhi Chakra, also known as the throat chakra. This chakra is associated with communication, self-expression, and the realization of one's true purpose. Just as she guided her son to discover his destiny as a warrior, Maa Skandamata symbolizes the nurturing guidance that leads us toward self-actualization and fulfillment.

How to Worship Maa Skandamata

On the fifth day of Navratri, devotees honour Maa Skandamata through prayer, offerings, and rituals. Here are a few simple ways to seek her blessings:

1. Wear White: Incorporate white clothing or accessories into your attire, as white is the color associated with purity and devotion to Maa Skandamata.

2. Chant the Mantras: Reciting the following mantras is believed to invoke her blessings:

o "Oṃ Devī SkandamātāyaiNamaḥ"

o "Simhasanagata Nityam PadmanchitaKaradvaya।

Shubhadastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma SkandamataRupenaSamsthita।

NamastasyaiNamastasyaiNamastasyai Namo Namah॥"

3. Offer Bananas: As part of the ritual, offer bananas to Maa Skandamata. This offering is said to bring good health and longevity to the devotees.

By observing these practices, devotees can invoke the divine energy of Maa Skandamata, receiving her blessings of strength, guidance, and wisdom.

Shubh Navratri!