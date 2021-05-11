Pleas to shun shopping, perform Eid prayer at home

Hyderabad: In view of the ongoing pandemic, Muslim organisations have launched a campaign against buying new clothes for Eid. Organizations are exhorting not to buy new clothes for Ramzan, instead help the needy with medical expenses or to buy essentials. They are also asserting that the Eid prayers should be held at home.



Following which hashtag '#noeidclothes'is trending on social media platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp and twitter where many individuals are coming forward urging the Muslims not to buy new clothes for Eid. The meme and status express the messages like no new clothes but clean clothes are seen and shared.

Launching a campaign to shun Eid shopping, 'Tavvun' a conglomeration of 29 social organisations and NGOs have issued a collective appeal to Muslims to stay at home and avoid gatherings in mosques, markets, and other places. The collaboration appeals peope to help the needy, as already city is witnessing the night curfew, and the markets remain closed by 8 pm. Even though the State-imposed restrictions several areas have been crowded.

"The spread has reached unmanageable proportions and several deaths are also being reported. Meanwhile hospitals are full, medical costs are unbearable, instead of spending money on shopping, one can help a needy person and can save the money even for their own worst times," SQ Masood, member of one of the organisations.

"Spend your shopping money for medical expenses of those who cannot afford it and restrain yourself from Eid shopping by visiting shops and marketplace where it is bound to be crowded, and requesting Muslims to completely avoid Dawat-e-Eid or any kind of Eid celebrations. Such initiatives can avoid gatherings, saving money and helping the needy," he added.

The campaign #SafeEid 'celebrate Eid at home with your family' was trending with many users sharing messages about avoiding markets and places of congregation.

No Eid prayers in Eidgahs for second-year in a row

This Ramzan will be the second year in a row that the city will not see Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Eidgahs to mark the celebrations of Ramzan. A campaign also appeals to Muslims to perform Eid Namaz at home to #safeEid this Ramzan with guidelines saying, "stay at home and pray at home' restrain yourself from all congregations especially in the last three days of Ramzan and avoid gatherings. Namaz-e-Eid can be offered with maximum five persons at home by maintaining social distancing.

The city scholars have also requested to avoid gatherings in mosques and informed to follow precautions and even masjids in the city have already taken a call on splitting the congregation for Eid prayers. Moreover, DarulIfta Jamia Nizamia on Monday, also issued a fatwa (religious opinion) that the Eid Namaz can be perform repeatedly in a mosque with different Imam (religious head).

Recently, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali imposed restrictions on the directions of the High court to combat the spread of Covid-19 and decided not to arrange the congregational prayers at Eidgahs and appealed to pray at nearby mosques and informed masjid committees to arrange repeat Eid prayers.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Wakf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem informed that there will be no Eid prayers at Eidgahs in the city, following the guidelines issued by the government.