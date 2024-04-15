Live
Ram Navami 2024: Date, Puja Timings, Rituals, History, and Celebrations
Ram Navami, a significant Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Rama, falls on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra, coinciding with the final day of Chaitra Navratri festivities each year.
Date of Ram Navami in 2024
Ram Navami falls on April 17, 2024, which marks the concluding day of Chaitra Navratri this year.
History of Ram Navami: The Birth of Lord Rama
According to Valmiki's Ramayana, Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born to King Dasharatha and Queen Kaushalya of Ayodhya. The kingdom was prosperous, but Dasharatha had no heir. He performed a Yagya seeking progeny. Meanwhile, the demon king Ravana was causing chaos due to a boon that made him invincible except to humans. The gods urged Lord Vishnu to incarnate on earth to defeat Ravana.
During the Yagya, a divine being appeared and gave Dasharatha a sacred pudding to distribute among his queens. Rama was born to Kaushalya, Bharat to Kaikeyi, and Laxman and Shatrughna to Sumitra.
Puja Timings for Ram Navami 2024
Rama Navami MadhyahnaMuhurat: 11:03 am to 01:38 pm
Duration: 2 hours 35 minutes
Rituals and Celebrations of Ram Navami
Ram Navami is celebrated nationwide with great enthusiasm. In Ayodhya, Rama's birthplace, the festival is marked with grand aartis, processions, and bhandaras for devotees. Many come from different parts of India to participate in these rituals.
Devotees often observe a day-long fast and read passages from the Ramayana and Shrimad Bhagavatam. Lord Rama, along with Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman, is worshipped on this day.
Ram Navami is traditionally celebrated in March-April as per the Gregorian calendar, signifying the victory of good over evil and honouring Lord Rama's virtues of truth, duty, and compassion.