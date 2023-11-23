Tulsi Vivah 2023: Rituals that will help you get married soon

As the festive season continues, people will celebrate Tulsi Vivah on Dwadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik. This will be celebrated on November 24. This festival, one of the most important rituals of the Hindu religion, marks the sacred union of the Tulsi plant and Lord Shaligram.

According to traditions and beliefs, worshiping the Tulsi plant can keep evil away from our lives. During this festival, Tulsi Vivah is performed to seek marital happiness and longevity.

Astrology says that those who are facing obstacles in their marriage and want to get married as soon as possible should take some measures. Following these measures could remove all obstacles and one will marry the person of her choice. In short, searching for the ideal life partner will be much easier as the planets will align in a way to shower you with fortune and blessings.

Rituals to perform in Tulsi Vivah to get married

To get rid of planets that are creating obstacles in your marriage, astrologers suggest people put turmeric in water and offer it to mother Tulsi. This will increase your chances of getting married sooner than expected.

Apart from that, it is essential to worship Lord Vishnu according to the rituals on the festival day. After performing all the rituals for Goddess Tulsi, it is advisable to also pray to Lord Vishnu.

If her planetary positions cause you problems and prevent you from getting married, offer a vermilion to Tulsi and pray to her and Lord Vishnu while expressing her wish. This will create favourable situations.

Commit to donating everything you can for someone else's daughter's marriage and don't mention it to anyone else. It is believed that doing this will please Goddess Tulsi and help in getting married easily.

On this day, a whole piece of turmeric, saffron, jaggery and pulses should be tied in a yellow cloth. All these ingredients must be offered to Lord Vishnu. Apart from this, on the day of Tulsi Vivah, wedding essentials should be offered to Goddess Tulsi for fortune seeking. After the puja, these essential items should be donated to a married woman.