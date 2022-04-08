Starbucks announces collaboration with famous Indian Designer

Every bride dream to adorn wedding dress designed by the renowned Indian Fashion designer, Sabyasachi. The reason is, his opulent taste in designing, which goes beyond the ramp.

The noted designer has joined hands with the global coffee chain Starbuck in order to launch drinkware, this has left netizens is frenzy, as this one is an unexpected collaboration.

In the latest video, the 48-year couturier is enjoying his coffee, teasing followers on his social media handle, the Kolkata-based designer asked" What's brewing. Soon, it has been revealed that, the two strong brands have joined forced and ready to launch the limited-edition cups as well as mugs having very delicate prints, along with the signature of the designer.

What happens when your favorite coffee house tends to meet the nation's premier couturier? The answer is simple, Magic happens! Starbuck's Indian Wing wrote on its social media platform. Get ready to add a dash of panache to your daily Starbucks ritual. The beverage chain wrote that, new products would be available at the nearest stores starting from 12th April.

In shades of dark green, black and maroon, Mukherjee offered a sneak peek about his newest venture that, would mundane coffee experience to an whole new level. Soon, the post has caught the attention of fans and many were excited and at the same time, few others has felt the collaboration a bit odd.

However, the designer has later explained there's more to the collab than what's on the surface. The Tata group, would manage operations of the global coffee chain India, it would use this above opportunity to help push a noble cause -girls education.

Both TATA Starbucks and Sabyasachi have collaborated to support "educate girls' a non-profit organization which helps mobilises communities to promote education for girls in India's rural area, the fashion brand has wrote while tagging the NGO. It is unclear at the moment if any of the proceeds from the sale would be directed to the cause.