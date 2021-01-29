Stay home, stay stylish 

As the Pandemic looms on, the de-glamorous stay at home mood has weaned off. Wanting to look and feel beautiful, the desire to dress up has re-ignited in most people; with light makeup, and lounge sets replacing pyjamas, The Jewel Factor brings forth the perfect pieces to adorn at home.

An online e-commerce brand birthed with the idea to provide customers with a wide range of jewellery, The Jewel Factor was birthed out of deep love and passion for jewellery, creating pieces befitting for all occasions. The label provides patrons with an unparalleled choice of pieces and styles. A striking hybrid between Indian and Western design influences, the brand stands out due to its versatility.

Feel powerful in your work from home prowess- shine in your zoom meeting, doll up for an intimate gathering or just adorn a special something for a feel-good day for yourself.

Some simplistic yet elegant designs to choose from include silver plated evil eye earrings, rose gold dome earrings, rose gold ava hoops, the gold plated shell anklet, aspen leaf earrings, the black and gold zur evil eye necklace, yellow and white gold facet necklace, a gold plated baby pink eternity band, a gold plated ozan evil eye ring, gold plated Alfia black rope bracelet, white gold plated tennis slider bracelet and much more!

Speaking about the brand, founder Priti Madhana said, "Our brand represents the modern Indian woman and her many facets of life. The idea of making women from all walks of life and not just the elite, feel more beautiful, empowered and confident is a huge driving factor for us. Jewellery is a huge part of most women's everyday life and bringing them something exciting, without breaking their pockets, is a huge achievement as a brand."