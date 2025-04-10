Live
Summer: Beach accessory trends 2025
Highlights
When it comes to making waves in 2025, beach accessories are doing more than just adding flair—they’re defining the entire look.
When it comes to making waves in 2025, beach accessories are doing more than just adding flair—they’re defining the entire look. This year’s trends are all about bold personality, playful practicality, and a splash of nostalgia. Whether you're soaking up the sun, capturing sunkissed moments, or heading from sand to street, the right accessories can instantly level up your beach vibe. From retro-inspired bucket hats to eco-chic totes and colorful tech-friendly sandals, these must-haves will keep you stylish, sun-safe, and trend-forward all season long. Here's what to toss into your beach bag before your next seaside escape.
1. Oval Tortoiseshell-Effect Sunglasses
Vintage meets modern with Zara’s Oval Tortoiseshell-Effect Sunglasses — a must-have for your 2025 beach look. The oval frames add a retro-glam touch, while the tortoiseshell finish brings timeless sophistication. Lightweight yet bold, these sunnies are perfect for lounging poolside or strolling along the coast. Pair them with a breezy cover-up, and you're instantly vacation-ready.
2. Summer Whites
Nothing says effortless vacation chic like a pair of crisp white flats — and MyMy’s Summer Whites deliver just that. With playful pom-pom accents and a breezy silhouette, these sandals strike the perfect balance between comfort and charm. Whether you're heading to a beachside brunch or dancing barefoot at a sundowner, they’re the slip-ons you’ll keep reaching for. Light, versatile, and totally Instagrammable — don’t hit the coast without them.
3. The Blingy Bling Pendant
Tiny but mighty, the Blingy Bling Pendant from BlueStone is your secret weapon for turning heads at the beach this year. Crafted in gleaming 14-karat gold, it adds just the right dose of sparkle to sun-kissed skin and salty waves. Its playful, modern design makes it perfect for layering with chokers or chains — or wearing solo for that minimalist shimmer. Jewelry that's light, luxe, and made for golden hour selfies? Count it in your tote.
4. Blue Straw Bag
Meet your new beach day essential — the Dutch Canal handbag from ONLY is where functionality meets fashion. With its structured silhouette, earthy tones, and minimalist charm, it’s the kind of bag that takes you from sandy shores to sunset cocktails without missing a beat. Roomy enough for your SPF, sunnies, and summer read, yet sleek enough to elevate every outfit — this tote is 2025’s answer to effortless coastal.
5. Hello Kitty: Kawaii
Who says sneakers can’t be beach-day cute? These Hello Kitty Pink Paws Low-Tops are the perfect blend of sweet and street. With a pastel palette, adorable paw prints, and iconic Hello Kitty charm, they’re made for long boardwalk walks, ice-cream runs, and spontaneous sunset photo ops. Comfy, breathable, and unapologetically fun — these kicks bring a pop of personality to every sandy step.
