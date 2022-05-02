Summer Heat: Tip & Tricks to keep your car ready to beat the heat waves

Each day, temperature is rising to a scorching high and the heatwaves are knocking on our door already, one can easily imagine as to how hard things are going to get in the coming months. We all tend to gear up to beat the summer heat, our cars too need bit of love as well as attention too. This way, they will not breakdown when required and this would help spare you from having to get your car fixed in this heat.



Check whether the AC is working

If there are signs that, your air conditioning system are struggling with the heat already, you should visit a mechanic right away because it would definitely struggle a lot more in the months to come. One must make sure testing is done, get it looked by an professional if you have any kind of doubts about its efficacy.

Look as to whether the air filters are dirty

Similar like the AC at your home, your car's AC too also has got air filter. It needs to be cleaned every now and then. Numerous times Car's AC filter is choked up with all the dirt which has been accumulated over the seasons in the past several months and this could be reason as why your perfectly healthy AC might not be working at its best. It is lot much cheaper to replace this air filter than it is to repair AC.

All of us require fluids

The greater need comes as seasonal weather tend to change and sometimes it means that the fluids in your car may get thinner or even evaporate as the heatwave comes around. So make sure your transmission fluid, power steering fluid, coolant and windshield wiper fluid are all topped off.

Matter of heart

Tyre pressure

This is also good time to check your pressure while you are at it. You are only as safe as the grip from your tyres and the rising temperature. The air inside the trye gets hot and expands. This can prove to be very dangerous if your tyre pressure is not at the correct level as it might end up in flat tyre or even a tyre blowout. One must check the user manual to know what is the recommended air pressure and make sure all your tyres, including the spare tyre, have the correct tyre pressure.