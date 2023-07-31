Tagbin hosts Projection Mapping Show at Qutub Minar

Tagbin, a pioneer in curating immersive experiences using technology and innovation, curated a Projection Mapping Show in lieu of the launch of the Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar virtual platform on 27 July 2023 at the Qutub Minar in New Delhi.



The Projection Mapping Show served as a visual extravaganza that highlighted the rich tapestry of India's diverse culture and heritage through distinctive stories from villages across the nation. Additionally, by visiting the portal mgmd.gov.in/show, guests had the chance to fully immerse themselves in the experience by listening to synchronised audio from adjacent locations like nearby rooftops. Using the same portal, Tagbin also provided an interactive Projection Mapping platform that allowed visitors to select the projection patterns they wanted to see live on Qutub Minar. The show will now be a daily spectacle that the general public can enjoy for free at 8:15 PM.

In addition to the Projection Mapping Show, Tagbin curated a range of engaging activities to enhance visitors’ experiences. With the integration of sensor-based technology, visitors embarked on an immersive ‘Cycle Marathon’ that took them on a virtual journey through multiple villages, offering a unique perspective on rural life. Other exhibits were interactive puzzle game and a digital village trivia quiz to keep visitors engaged at all times.

On the occasion, Saurav Bhaik, Founder and CEO, commented, “It was a great honour for us to host the projection mapping show for the Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar launch. At Tagbin, we have a deep-rooted commitment to celebrating India's treasured heritage. With this show, we intended to envelop the audience in the rich cultural landscape of the country while skillfully weaving the best stories from our beautiful villages into the tapestry. Our mission was to revive and cherish the soul of India's villages, keeping their timeless stories alive and thriving.”