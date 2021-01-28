Taking classical dance forms to newer heights

A passionate classical dancer, Ameya Lagudu aims at taking Indian art and culture on to global platforms through the medium of dance.



Not many are able to find their calling until late in their life. But Ameya Lagudu, a Visakhapatnam-based girl, is determined to take classical dance forms to newer heights, make their presence felt at global platforms and pass on to future generations.

Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam mean the world to the Class VIII girl of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar.

Bagging the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar – 2021 under the art and culture category, she says that dance has become an integral part of her life as it gives her immense joy and makes her stay focussed. "I spend an hour a day practising dance. I feel more at peace when I dance," shares the 12-year-old with the Womenia.

Ameya says she is grateful to her parents for extending unconditional support to her endeavour. "They spotted my skills when I was just four-year old. While my father L.T. Murthulu left a plum job in a multinational company to become an engineering consultant, my mother L. Kamala bid adieu to her teaching profession to don the role of a homemaker and help me realise my dreams," recalls Ameya.

Having left their jobs, Ameya's parents made sure that their only daughter received the best of training from gurus located in far-flung areas across South India. "Since I was exposed to different gurus, I could not only fine tune my skills in both Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam but also experiment with diverse styles," says Ameya, who bagged eight international, nine national and 18 state-level awards. She also entered into 10 world records, including Guinness World Records for the largest Kuchipudi presentation with 6,117 participants and Asia Book of Records for performing Bharatanatyam on a clay pot and a brass plate, holding lamps.

When asked how she is able to strike a balance between dance and studies, she replies, "My school has been largely supportive in encouraging me to unravel my creative pursuits. Apparently, dance never stopped me from focussing on my studies in which I am equally good at," says a confident Ameya. Drawn towards performing arts ever since her childhood, Ameya says she aims at taking the Indian art and culture on to a global platform through the medium of dance and pass the skill to future generations.

Ahead of the Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Ameya and her parents virtually through a video conference. The Government of India has been presenting Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar annually under various categories to children with exceptional abilities and outstanding accomplishments in the areas of innovation, scholastics, sports, arts, culture, social service and bravery.