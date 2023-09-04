Teachers’ Day 2023: 10 Books by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan to Inspire and Enlighten You

TEACHERS’ DAY 2023: Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5 in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, first vice president and second president of India. He was a renowned scholar, philosopher and pedagogue. He believed that teachers are the builders of the nation and that they play a vital role in shaping the minds of the youth.

Dr. Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888 in Thiruttani. He was educated at the University of Madras and the University of Oxford. He taught philosophy at several universities in India and abroad. He was also a prolific writer and author of several books on philosophy, religion, and education.

1. The Hindu view of life

This book defines and informs readers about Hinduism in the most accessible way possible. Dr. Radhakrishnan admits that religion in India can seem like a confusing mix of myths, with many gods and goddesses. In the book, he quotes appropriately and with equal ease philosophers and thinkers of Hinduism and other religions.

2. Eastern religions and Western thought

The key concepts that form the basis of Indian philosophy and religion are covered in this incredibly articulate book. Dr. Radhakrishnan explores the probable influence of Indian mysticism on Greek thought and Christian development.

3. An idealistic vision of life

This book argues that attempts by modern intellectuals to replace religion are ultimately futile. In his analysis of the nature and legitimacy of religious experience, Dr. Radhakrishnan uses examples and traditions from both the East and the West.

4. A reference book on Indian philosophy

This book, edited by Dr.Radhakrishan, contains valuable teachings and philosophical insights from several ancient thinkers. It is a handbook of Indian cultural heritage that enlightens readers about the ancient Vedas, Upanisads, epics, treatises on ancient systems and contemporary literary works.

5. Religion, Science and Culture

This book delves into the changing relationship between religion, science, and culture. Dr. Radhakrishnan also emphasizes the importance of developing spiritual unity.

6. The search for truth

Written by B.K. Ahluwalia, the first section of the book is a biography of Dr. Radhakrishnan, while in the second half, Dr. Radhakrishnan has written a splendid collection of essays. These essays contain insightful anecdotes, wisdom, compassion, and philosophy of life.

7. The philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore

The book attempts to decipher the ideology and message of Rabindranath Tagore, placing emphasis on Tagore's notion of the universal man or global citizen. According to Radhakrishnan, Tagore's truth echoed the fundamental and unifying principles of Indian philosophy and religion.

8. The heart of Hindustan

The book is a compilation of Radhakrishnan's powerful and moving speeches that were published in various magazines during his lifetime. The book analyzes the approach to Hinduism and its philosophical principles. It also analyzes the influence that Islam, Christianity and Buddhism have had on Hinduism.

9. Live with a purpose

In this book, Dr. Radhakrishnan compiles the extraordinary lives of fourteen men who significantly influenced Indian politics and culture. Something that unites all these men is their shared dream of a better India and their willingness to go further to bring about real change.

10. Renewed faith

The book encourages readers to look inward for answers to the questions they have been asking the universe and to listen to their souls to figure things out for themselves and create deep understanding.