Teachers’ Day 2023: 5 Easy, Convenient Gift Ideas to Appreciate Your Favourite Educators

TEACHER'S DAY 2023: Teacher's Day is just around the corner and it's the perfect opportunity to find a wonderful gift for our favourite teachers. Teachers play an important role in our lives and this day is dedicated to showing our gratitude for their hard work and dedication. In India, Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5 every year to honour the invaluable contributions they make to society.

This date coincides with the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, second president and first vice president of India. The decision to celebrate his birthday as Teacher's Day was influenced by his request when he became president in 1962. Instead of larger celebrations, he suggested that the day be celebrated as a tribute to teachers.

Since then, September 5 is celebrated nationally as Teacher's Day. Schools and educational institutions organize various cultural events to commemorate this day. The purpose of this celebration is to recognize the important impact that teachers have on society. In this article, we've put together some thoughtful gift ideas to consider on Teacher's Day.

1. Wristwatch

A wristwatch is a very useful thing. Although we have smartphones that can tell the time, not everyone wants to carry them with them all the time. Wristwatches are practical because you can quickly glance at them to check the time. Teachers often need to keep track of time, so a wrist watch is a good gift for them.

2. Photo collage

Teachers value the memories they share with their students. Giving your teacher a photo collage with pictures of you together is a touching gesture. This gift will remind you of your teacher, no matter how much time passes.

3. Pen holder

Instead of simply giving a pen, a pencil holder can be a unique option. It stands out and has sentimental value, making it a special gift that your teacher will appreciate.

4. Greeting Card

A classic option, a greeting card is a way to express gratitude to your teacher. You can buy one or create a custom card yourself. It is a token of gratitude that a teacher can appreciate.

5. A cup of tea or coffee

Many people like to drink coffee or tea, including teachers. Gifting a mug is a great idea, especially if your teacher is a chai or coffee lover. You can make it even more special by personalizing the mug.