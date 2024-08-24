Telangana Mountaineer Summits Europe’s Highest Peak to Raise Awareness of TB and Mental Health

On August 17, 2024, Sunith Kumar Kokku, a mountaineer from Medak, achieved a significant feat by summiting Mount Elbrus, the highest mountain in Europe and Russia. Elbrus, which stands at 5,642 meters, is part of the prestigious "7 Summits" challenge, a goal that Sunith is steadily working toward with the ultimate objective of raising awareness about Tuberculosis (TB) and mental health.



Sunith’s journey to the mountains began in 2013, following his diagnosis with TB. While recovering from this serious illness, he turned to mountaineering as a way to rebuild his physical and mental strength. Inspired by the idea of overcoming adversity, Sunith decided to pursue the 7 Summits—a daunting challenge to climb the highest peaks on each of the seven continents.

His latest achievement, Mount Elbrus, marks a significant milestone in this journey. Starting his expedition on August 11, Sunith joined a group of Russian climbers for the challenging ascent. The summit was reached on the morning of August 17 at 5:30 AM after a gruelling night-long climb that saw Sunith cover the final 1,000 meters of the ascent. With its reputation as one of the world’s most prominent peaks, Elbrus presented unique challenges of extreme weather, thin air, and harsh terrain.

This accomplishment adds to Sunith’s previous high-altitude climbing experiences, including summiting Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania and Stok Kangri in Ladakh. However, Elbrus stands out for him, not just because of its elevation but because of the message it carries.

“The mountains are a place where I found healing,” Sunith says. “After my diagnosis with TB, I went through a difficult time both physically and mentally. As I started recovering, I felt drawn to the mountains and mountaineering became my way of rebuilding strength and purpose.”

His mission goes beyond personal achievement. Sunith is using his platform as a mountaineer to spread awareness of TB and mental health challenges associated with prolonged illness. He believes his journey of recovery through mountaineering can inspire others who are facing similar struggles, physically and mentally.

With Mount Everest and other summits still on the horizon, Sunith’s journey is far from over. He is determined to complete the 7 Summits and continue raising awareness about these critical issues. He hopes that through his efforts, more people will learn about the importance of early TB detection, treatment and the need for mental health support.

As India celebrates Independence Day, Sunith’s story is a reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the power of personal determination. His journey from battling illness to climbing some of the world’s highest peaks reflects a deep commitment not only to his passion for mountaineering but also to raising awareness about issues that impact millions of people across the world.

Sunith’s next steps will involve preparing for his next summit, and he invites the community to join him in supporting the cause of TB awareness and mental health.