Telugu Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Date, Dasami Tithi & Importance

Lord Hanuman is one of the significant characters in Ramayana. He is known for his strength, bravery, and muscular power. Moreover, he is a favorite god of many people who follows Hinduism. Today, both Telugu states celebrate Hanuman Jayanti with devotion. Let's see a few facts about this holy festival.

Festival Date: This year, the Hanuman Jayanti falls on May 25, 2022, that is today.

Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Dasami Tithi

The Dasami Tithi for this holy festival began at 10:45 10:45 am yesterday, May 24, 2022, and ends at 10:32 am on May 25, 2022.

It is celebrated in different parts of the country on different dates. It is usually observed on the tenth day of the bright half of Chaitra Masam.

However, in the Telugu states, this festival is celebrated for 41 days which starts on Chaitra Purnima until the 10th day of Krishna Paksha in Vaishaka Month.

Importance of Hanuman Jayanti

Lord Hanuman is a loyal devotee of Lord Rama. Hanuman is known for his potency and immense power. Hence, the people across the country celebrate Hanuman Jayanthi and pray to him for power and good health in their life.