The Best Mattress for You: A Complete Guide based on Body Type & Sleep Style

One of the biggest misconceptions about buying a mattress is that one option works for everyone. The kind of mattress when sleeping depends on a lot of factors: one's sleeping position, alignment of the back, whether they are going through any back-related problem, and last but not least, the weight of the sleeper.

Sometimes, even the best mattress in India or the best bed mattress for back pain can turn out to be a bad option just because you did not take the above things into consideration. This article will guide you on how to choose a mattress that is perfect for you. At the end of this article, we also have a list of some of the best mattresses in India that are made to cater to a wide range of sleeping requirements.

Why body type and sleep style matter

With the evolution of the mattress industry, one thing that was realised and addressed was that not all mattresses cater to all types of individuals. A soft-feel mattress may provide a soft feel with comfortable sleep, but it may cause back-related problems for a heavyweight individual. Knowing such differences is all about being an informed buyer. And this is exactly what we are going to talk about in detail, so that after this, you will not have to search “how to choose a mattress” anywhere on the internet.

Breakdown of different sleeping positions

Back sleepers: Such individuals should always go for a medium-firm feel mattress that supports the natural curve of the spine while supporting the lower back and the muscles. Such individuals have their body weight distributed throughout the back; it is important for them to sleep on a mattress that keeps the spinal cord aligned. And if such people are going through back-related issues, then the best mattress for back pain is a firm feel mattress.

Side sleepers: Such individuals will notice that the entire weight of their body tends to come on the shoulders and lower back, creating pressure points there. The mattress for side sleepers is the one that offers the best of soft and medium feel. Such mattresses are able to provide the body contouring that the body needs, at the same time supporting the pressure points. A good layered mattress is engineered to give enhanced pressure point relief at the same time keeping the back aligned, which should be the sole purpose of your mattress.

Stomach sleepers: Such individuals tend to place most of their body weight on the lower back (lumbar region) while sleeping. This makes the lumbar area a key pressure point. If the mattress is too soft, the lower back sinks too deeply, which can misalign the spine and cause discomfort. A firm-feeling mattress provides better support by preventing excessive sinking and keeping the spine in a neutral, aligned position. Proper spinal alignment reduces pressure on the lower back and promotes a more refreshing and rejuvenating sleep.

Best Mattress for Heavy-Weight Sleepers

The risk with heavyweight individuals is that the mattress may sink in with their weight. This phenomenon may lead to misalignment of the back, causing back-related issues which might later on turn chronic in nature. To get away with such problems, the best mattress in India for heavy-weighted individuals is one with medium firmness. Whether you are a back sleeper, side sleeper, or a stomach sleeper, the only priority for such individuals should be alignment of the back. So, how do you know if you are a heavyweight individual?

As a general guide:

Up to 60 kg: lightweight sleepers

60–90 kg: average-weight sleepers

Above 90 kg: heavier sleepers

Best mattress in India for all types of sleepers

If there is a brand in India that has completely revolutionised mattresses, it has to be Sleepwell. With its researchers and experts, they have studied the different sleeping requirements across all types of sleepers and has come up with the best mattress for bed to cater to individual needs. Let's take a look at Sleepwell’s different lines of mattresses.

Ortho Pro Spring: This is one of the best mattresses in India for back sleepers because of its medium-firm feel. It is also the best bed mattress for back pain as it has been specifically made to support the spine and back muscles.

The impressions foam provides the best body contouring.

Sleepwell's Resitec foam gives it the flexibility of movement. Since it's a medium-firm feel mattress, it doesn’t sink in with body weight.

The third layer is a 3 Zone pocket spring, making sure that they stay intact and the springs adapt to the specific pressure points of the body, giving relief and exceptional spinal support.

It is also secured by a side foam wall to prevent it from sagging and the springs from losing their shape with time, making it the most durable option.

Pro FitRest: The Pro FitRest house of mattresses is a great quality mattress by Sleepwell that was developed in advanced R&D labs. This is a soft top-feel mattress that makes it the best mattress for side sleepers.

The first layer is the double-layered Quiltec foam that gives it a soft, cloud-like surface feel. This mattress is also engineered to facilitate airflow, giving a cool sleeping experience even in humid weather.

The Soft PU foam gives it a blend of resilience and softness.

The Acuprofile support layer that makes up the base of the mattress is designed in a distinct wave pattern that tackles various pressure points of the body and gives it relief.

Sleepwell Pro FitRest mattress is recommended by the Indian Association of Physiotherapists for enhanced muscle recovery. It features Acuprofile technology for ergonomic comfort and carefully calibrated firmness for optimal support.

Pro Nexa: The Sleepwell Nexa mattresses are the latest addition to its inventory and are already proving to be the most promising mattresses so far. The mattresses are certified by RMIT University, Australia, for not one but many of their qualities. These mattresses provide 67% better body contouring than a memory foam mattress, 32% better pressure distribution, and 27% faster heat dissipation than a conventional memory foam mattress.

The Pro Nexa and Quilted foam together, which makes it responsive and gives it a luxurious texture. Sleepwell's Resitec® foam provides better flexibility and offers comfort to the pressure points of the body.

A layer of Resitec Foam with an Acuprofile support layer that is a ContourPro+ technology, which is known to provide excellent back support and evenly distribute the body’s pressure.

Sleepwell's ingenious Air-O-Fresh foam that makes up the base of the mattress offers uniform support to the body and promotes air circulation in humid weather.

It is covered with International quality European knitted fabric that gives it softness and a luxurious finish, making it the best mattress in India.

Conclusion

We hope that all your queries around “how to choose a mattress” that suits your sleeping needs are catered to. Be it a mattress for back pain or a mattress for side sleepers, or mattresses made for heavy-weighted individuals, your one-stop destination to find the perfect mattress is Sleepwell.