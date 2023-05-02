Live
- FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets ADB chief, says India remains key partner
- ‘Gaalullona’ Song Promo From Sudheer Babu’s ‘Maama Mascheendra’ Is Out
- Amazon Great Summer sale: Great discount on iPhone 14, Galaxy M14 and more
- Mahindra & Mahindra April sales boosted by utility vehicles
- Balagam: TS Constable Exam Features Questions on Award-Winning Drama Film
- Pine Labs joins ICICI Bank to accept digital rupee on its PoS terminals
- Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Hyderabad on May 8
- IPL 2023: Face-Off Between Kohli and Gambhir After RCB vs LSG Match
- Apple workers sad after Tim Cook makes work from office mandatory
- New Car Launches in May: Many Top Brands are gearing up to launch their latest Models
The first game of Negro National League baseball was played
On May 2, 1920, the Indianapolis ABCs beat the Chicago American Giants in the first game played in the inaugural season of the Negro National League, played at Washington Park in Indianapolis
On May 2, 1920, the Indianapolis ABCs beat the Chicago American Giants in the first game played in the inaugural season of the Negro National League, played at Washington Park in Indianapolis.
But, because of the Chicago Race Riot of 1919, the National Guard still occupied the Giants’ home field, Schorling’s Park.
This forced Foster to cancel all the Giants’ home games for almost a month and threatened to become a huge embarrassment for the league. On March 2, 1920 the Negro Southern League was founded in Atlanta, Georgia.
In 1921, the Negro Southern League joined Foster’s National Association of Colored Professional Base Ball Clubs. As a dues-paying member of the association, it received the same protection from raiding parties as any team in the Negro National League.