The flavours of Andhra & Telangana coming alive during Sankranti

Every year, mid-January, Telangana bursts into a riot of colours, flavours and sounds. On the occasion of the four-day Sankranti, festival marking the end of winter and the start of the harvest season, it is a time to share the joy of the new crop with family and friends.

Mitesh Lohiya, director, sales and marketing, Gold Drop, says, “A few days into new year and it’s already Sankranthi - signifying cleansing and renewal. Temple visits, colourful rangolis and variety of dishes has more diversity now, given that Telangana is the melting pot of cultures from across India. I’ve enjoyed flying kites from the rooftop, with the family and friends - the sky would become a canvas of colours and creativity. And the true taste of the festival is definitely the dishes prepared in Gold Drop in Telangana.”

Announcing longer days and warmer weather, Sankranthi, is also known as Pongal, Lohri and Uttarayan across India. The four days of Sankranthi called Bhogi, Sankranthi, Kanuma and Mukkanuma are a feast for the taste buds.

A Taste of Telugu Cuisine to try

Pongal: A rice and lentil dish cooked with milk, jaggery, and ghee. It is served hot with a dollop of butter and a side of chutney. There are two types of pongal: sweet pongal (chakkara pongal) and savory pongal (venn pongal)

Sakinalu: A crispy and crunchy snack made from rice flour, sesame seeds, and salt. It is deep-fried in oil and shaped like a ring. It is a specialty of Telangana and is prepared in large quantities during the festival.

Ariselu: A sweet and soft dish made from rice flour, jaggery, and ghee. It is flattened into a disc and fried in oil. It is then coated with sesame seeds and served hot or cold

Coconut Kajjikayalu: These sweet pastries, a specialty of Andhra Pradesh, are filled with grated coconut and sugar, and deep-fried until golden and crisp

Chakli: These crunchy and spicy snacks are made from rice flour, sesame seeds, cumin seeds, and red chili powder

Chekkalu: The traditional fried snacks are crunchy, delicious, and addictive. They are made from rice flour, chana dal (split chickpeas), and spices, such as curry leaves, green chilies, and asafoetida. They are flattened into discs and fried in oil until crisp

Celebrating Sankranthi with Telugu cuisine is all about taste, texture, and tradition. Trying them will make you want more. Happy Sankranthi, Pongal, Lohri and Uttarayan.