The Karwa Chauth Vanity Edit: Must-Haves for That Festive Glow

Karwa Chauth is more than just a day of fasting; it’s a celebration of love, rituals, and radiant beauty. As you get ready to dress up in your finest outfit and wait for the moonrise, your beauty prep deserves just as much attention. From early morning sargi rituals to the evening glow-up, this is the day your skincare and makeup need to work their magic.

Here’s your ultimate vanity edit: a curation of hydrating skincare, glow-boosting essentials, and festive beauty must-haves that’ll keep you fresh, luminous, and flawless all day long. Because when the moon finally rises, your glow should shine just as bright.

Hawaiian Kukui Body Cream

Experience indulgent hydration with this rich body cream designed to nourish and soften your skin deeply. Infused with shea butter, Brazil nut oil, and luxurious Hawaiian kukui oil, it melts smoothly into clean, dry skin. The delicate floral scent enhances your skincare ritual, leaving you feeling pampered and refreshed.

Deep nourishment with shea butter and Brazil nut oil

Enriched with Hawaiian kukui oil for softness

Soft, spa-like floral scent

Vegetarian

Price: 300 ml for ₹3,995

Swiss Beauty Pure Matte Lipstick

This lipstick is designed to give you a soft matte finish that feels as incredible as it looks. The water-resistant formula ensures that your lip colour stays put throughout the day. But it doesn't stop there – the hydrating formula keeps your lips moisturised and comfortable. Say goodbye to dryness and cracking, as this lipstick ensures a non-drying, non-cracking experience, so you can flaunt your matte lips without any worries.

Whether you're rocking a bold red or a subtle nude, Swiss Beauty Pure Matte Lipstick delivers intense pigmentation, glides effortlessly, and delivers a soft matte finish.

Price - ₹229

Aqua Foam Primer

The PAC Aqua Foam Primer is India’s first aqua-based foam primer, designed to deliver a skincare-meets-makeup experience like no other. Its air-like, lightweight foam melts effortlessly into the skin, locking in moisture and creating a breathable, non-sticky base for flawless makeup application. Infused with gentle, skin-loving ingredients, it helps calm irritation, soothe redness, and brighten the skin, leaving it refreshed, hydrated, and visibly healthier.

Blending the best of hydration and priming, this unique formula ensures your makeup lasts longer while keeping the skin nourished and comfortable all day. Perfect for both full glam looks and natural skin days, the Aqua Foam Primer gives you smooth, radiant, makeup-ready skin that feels as good as it looks.

MRP: ₹895

Link-https://www.paccosmetics.com/products/aqua-foam-primer?srsltid=AfmBOopiQqN9uh3bb_u4uE8MCo5eOeFLPQhkSNMl6RZqzf4TbAttna4W

Esskay Beauty Skinora Velvet Moisture Cleansing Milk

Skinora Velvet Moisture Cleansing Milk is a luxurious, dermatologically tested formula from France that gently yet effectively removes dirt, makeup, and excess oil without stripping the skin’s natural moisture barrier. Powered by niacinamide, it minimizes the appearance of pores, calms inflammation, and evens skin tone, while sophorolipid—a biodegradable, palm-free biosurfactant—provides ultra-gentle cleansing and natural antimicrobial benefits. This silky milk transforms your daily routine into a hydrating ritual, nourishing and soothing all skin types, including sensitive. Free from sulfates, parabens, gluten, and allergens, and 100% vegan, it delivers anti-aging and wound-healing properties in every wash. Simply massage onto dry skin and rinse or wipe away to reveal clean, comfortable, refreshed skin ready for your next skincare steps.