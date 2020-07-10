The nine notes

''Nonet' is not about one city or one character. It's about every city and every one of us. No matter how different we all are, you just might find one character or character quirk in here that you will relate with. This is no Monet - far from it; they don't even rhyme - but this eclectic mixed bag of stories has something in it for everyone," says writer, editor, book reviewer, BookTuber, Bookstagrammer, blogger, and an occasional poetess, Sonali Dabade.



Her latest book 'Nonet' is a collection of 9 original short stores, each of a different genre. "Each is capable of either sending goosebumps down your spine or making you feel warm and fuzzy. You will love certain characters, you will hate some, you will find some annoying, you will want to shake sense into some," she adds.

She is an avid reader and left her software engineering job almost 5 years ago to focus on books. She published her book 'Nonet' on Amazon Kindle and is available at https://www.amazon.in/Nonet-Sonali-Dabade-ebook/dp/B089NPKMLD/